Police Arrest Driver Suspected of Hitting Pedestrian in Oakland Hills

Police have arrested the driver they suspect struck one pedestrian and tried to hit others in the Oakland Hills last weekend.

The driver, identified as Daniel Won, is being charged with attempted murder and assault.

Video of the incident showed a silver Chevrolet Bolt speeding up Aitkin Road toward a group of pedestrians. The pedestrians managed to jump out of the way.

The driver then turned around, sped back down the hill and hit Joseph Lax, one of the pedestrians.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Lax ended up in the hospital with a broken tailbone.

"I’m in a lot of pain. I’ll be honest I got prescribed some pain medication and it’s the only thing allowing me to sit down right now," Lax said earlier this week. "I can’t sleep. Just emotionally, especially with her almost getting hit, it’s just bothering us.”