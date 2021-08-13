Oakland

Police Arrest Driver Suspected of Hitting Pedestrian in Oakland Hills

The possible case of road rage was caught on camera

Police have arrested the driver they suspect struck one pedestrian and tried to hit others in the Oakland Hills last weekend.

The driver, identified as Daniel Won, is being charged with attempted murder and assault.

Video of the incident showed a silver Chevrolet Bolt speeding up Aitkin Road toward a group of pedestrians. The pedestrians managed to jump out of the way.

The driver then turned around, sped back down the hill and hit Joseph Lax, one of the pedestrians.

Lax ended up in the hospital with a broken tailbone.

"I’m in a lot of pain. I’ll be honest I got prescribed some pain medication and it’s the only thing allowing me to sit down right now," Lax said earlier this week. "I can’t sleep. Just emotionally, especially with her almost getting hit, it’s just bothering us.”

