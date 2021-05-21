Police Arrest Driver Who Fled SF Collision That Killed Woman

Officers in San Francisco on Friday arrested a driver who allegedly fled the scene of a fatal collision earlier this week that left a 29-year-old woman dead and three others hospitalized, police said.

The collision happened Tuesday around 7 p.m. near Polk and Hayes streets, just a block south of City Hall.

Investigators determined a Chevrolet Avalanche truck collided with an Audi A6 and then struck Lovisa Svallingson and another pedestrian, leaving them both injured.

Svallingson was pronounced dead at the scene while the other pedestrian suffered critical injuries and remains hospitalized, police said.

Two of the four people inside the Audi were also hospitalized. After the collision, the Chevy driver fled the scene on foot.

Investigators believe the driver, identified as 57-year-old Virgil Woods, discarded pieces of clothing in an attempt to conceal his identity. He also later filed a false police report, claiming his Chevy had been stolen, police said.

On Friday afternoon, officers arrested Woods on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, gross negligence, vehicular manslaughter in the commission of an unlawful act, felony hit-and-run, reckless driving, reckless driving resulting in bodily injury, reckless driving resulting in serious injury, failing to stop at a red light, filing a false police report and destruction of evidence.

At the time of his arrest, officers found that Woods was in possession of several glass pipes used to consume narcotics and they also arrested him on suspicion of possession of narcotics paraphernalia, police said.

According to jail records, Woods is being held without bail.