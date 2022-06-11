South San Francisco

Police Arrest Man Suspected of Stabbing Utility Worker in South SF

By Bay City News

Handcuffs
Getty Images

Police arrested a man suspected of stabbing a utility worker in South San Francisco Saturday morning.

Nicanor Cortez, 30, is suspected of approaching a utility worker in the 900 block of Antoinette Lane at approximately 9:30 a.m. Then, "for unknown reasons," Cortez allegedly stabbed the worker in the neck and fled into a nearby apartment unit, SSFPD said.

The victim entered the lobby of the police department, and an officer began life-saving efforts; the victim was then transported to a hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Cortez was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide and booked into the San Mateo County Jail.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this attack to call Detective Perez at (650) 877-8900.

