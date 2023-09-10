Police arrest man accused of threatening to hurt Santa Rosa middle school student

Santa Rosa police have arrested a third suspect who allegedly threatened to harm a Slater Middle School student last week.

Police arrested 20-year-old Ramiro Maldonado at 4:45 p.m. Saturday at his home on the 6800 block of Petersen Lane in Petaluma.

Madonado is one of four people who allegedly threatened a 13-year-old in a gang-related video that included the suspects brandishing guns.

During a search of Maldonado's residence, officers located and seized a replica handgun.

The trouble began Sept. 1 at Slater Middle School, when several juveniles who weren't students there came on campus and started a fight with the 13-year-old, police said.

School staff ordered students to shelter in place order and attempted to break up the fight. The assailants left before police arrived.

Police said the 13-year-old wasn't injured and refused to cooperate with the investigation.

The following Tuesday, school staff informed police they had been made aware of a video showing a group of four people, including a pair of students of nearby Montgomery High School, threatening to beat up the 13-year-old and displaying two handguns.

Fearing potential violence on school grounds, officers were posted on the campuses of both Slater Middle School on Sonoma Avenue and Montgomery High School on Hahman Drive, police said.

Later that same day, Santa Rosa detectives arrested a 14-year-old Montgomery High School student and his 16-year-old brother around 8 p.m., after finding an unregistered AR-15-style rifle in the boys' home, in the 900 block of Aston Avenue.

The gun was found in a backpack later determined to belong to the 16-year-old.

The 14-year-old was arrested and booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of unlawful fighting or challenging to fight in a public place; and committing a public offense for the benefit of a criminal street gang.

The 16-year-old sibling was arrested and booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of possession of an assault weapon. Police said they didn't believe the older brother was involved in the criminal threats or altercation at Slater Middle School.

Maldonado was arrested on suspicion of fighting in a public place and participation in a criminal street gang. He was booked into Sonoma County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department through its online tip line at or call 707-543-3595.