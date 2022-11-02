San Jose Police Arrest Suspected Hit-And-Run Driver

San Jose police arrested a woman in connection to a hit-and-run crash involving a grandmother and a child, officials said Wednesday.

According to police, they received tips from residents as they located the vehicle involved in the crash. Police said the tips led them to arrest 20-year-old Alexa Hadjilatiph.

The incident happened on Oct. 25. Police said a grandmother was pushing her 3-year-old grandson in a crosswalk at Sierra Road and Mauna Kea Lane when a car clipped both of them and took off.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to SJPD, Hadjilatiph was booked on felony hit-and-run charges but she has since been out on bail.

Both the grandmother and child continue to recover from their injuries.