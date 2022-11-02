San Jose Police Arrest Suspected Hit-And-Run Driver

San Jose police arrested a woman in connection to a hit-and-run crash involving a grandmother and a child, officials said Wednesday.
According to police, they received tips from residents as they located the vehicle involved in the crash. Police said the tips led them to arrest 20-year-old Alexa Hadjilatiph.
The incident happened on Oct. 25. Police said a grandmother was pushing her 3-year-old grandson in a crosswalk at Sierra Road and Mauna Kea Lane when a car clipped both of them and took off.
According to SJPD, Hadjilatiph was booked on felony hit-and-run charges but she has since been out on bail.
Both the grandmother and child continue to recover from their injuries.