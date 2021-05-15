San Francisco

Police Arrest Teen of Suspected Homicide in SF's Excelsior District

By Bay City News

Getty Images

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the killing of a man Friday evening in the Excelsior District of San Francisco, police said Saturday.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., officers from the Ingleside police station responded to Vienna Street and Persia Avenue regarding a shooting.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Local

San Francisco 2 hours ago

Appeals Court Upholds $25M Award in Monsanto Cancer Case

San Francisco 2 hours ago

Shooting in SF's Potrero Hill Neighborhood Leaves 1 Dead

The victim was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead, police said.

After an investigation, police arrested a 17-year-old boy, who was admitted to the Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of murder, according to police.

This article tagged under:

San Franciscoshootinghomicideexcelsior district
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us