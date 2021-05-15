Police Arrest Teen of Suspected Homicide in SF's Excelsior District

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the killing of a man Friday evening in the Excelsior District of San Francisco, police said Saturday.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., officers from the Ingleside police station responded to Vienna Street and Persia Avenue regarding a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead, police said.

After an investigation, police arrested a 17-year-old boy, who was admitted to the Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of murder, according to police.