Police arrest thief who swiped food delivery driver's car in San Francisco

By Madison Fagundes

NBC Universal, Inc.

The thief who swiped a food delivery driver’s car in San Francisco’s SoMa district last week was arrested Wednesday, police said.

The incident was caught on camera by video creator, Ricci Wynne, who was in the middle of conducting an interview about crime in the city when it happened.

“This neighborhood has been riddled with so much crime and drug use that it’s reached a boiling point. People are sick of it,” Wynne said.

Wynne said he saw the food delivery driver pull up outside pizza joint “Square Pie Guys.”

The driver left his car running as he went inside to pick up the order. That’s when the thief, who police identify as 52-year-old Kara Holcomb, jumped into the car and started reversing down the street.

Wynne said Holcomb sped through the busy intersection of 7th and Mission streets. They crashed the car, breaking one of the doors open, and continued driving down Mission Street.

The food delivery driver and other bystanders ran after Holcomb and chased them on scooters, but they were able to get away.

One bystander flagged down police and was able to give them enough information to start and investigation and make an arrest. The investigation is still ongoing.

