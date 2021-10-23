Police Ask for Help Finding Suspect Vehicle in Retired OPD Capt. Robbery-Shooting

Oakland police are asking the public for help tracking down a vehicle suspected to have played a role in Thursday's robbery-turned-shooting in which former Oakland Police Capt. Ersie Joyner was shot and wounded and a suspect died.

The suspect vehicle is a black four-door 2007 Nissan Sentra with tinted windows, custom rims and California license plate 6ATC357 in a San Francisco 49ers license plate frame, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland police homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or (510) 238-3278.

Joyner was at a gas station in the 1700 block of Castro Street around 1 p.m. Thursday when several people got out of a vehicle and began to rob Joyner, police said.

Gunfire was exchanged and one of the suspects was killed, police said. Joyner suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. The suspects entered a waiting black four-door sedan and left the area, according to police.

Oakland's gunshot detection system alerted officers to the shooting and police said officers who went to the gas station found two people with gunshot wounds.

Joyner was transported to Highland Hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition, police said.