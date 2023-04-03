Police Respond to Barricade Situation in San Francisco

San Francisco police are asking people to stay away from Rivas Avenue between Garces and Gonzalez drives on Monday afternoon while they attempted to contact a "barricaded subject" in the area.

At about 1:40 p.m. police were called to the Parkmerced neighborhood over reports of a person who apparently barricaded themselves in a home or other structure.

"Various SFPD specialized units such as the Hostage Negotiation Team and Tactical Unit remain on scene in an effort to make contact with the subject and come to a peaceful resolution," police officials said in an email.

No additional details were provided.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411.