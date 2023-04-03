San Francisco

Police Respond to Barricade Situation in San Francisco

By Bay City News

San Francisco police are asking people to stay away from Rivas Avenue between Garces and Gonzalez drives on Monday afternoon while they attempted to contact a "barricaded subject" in the area.

At about 1:40 p.m. police were called to the Parkmerced neighborhood over reports of a person who apparently barricaded themselves in a home or other structure.

San Francisco Apr 2

Historic San Francisco Restaurant Mums Closes Its Doors

San Francisco Apr 2

Fire Displaces Five in San Francisco's Silver Terrace Neighborhood

"Various SFPD specialized units such as the Hostage Negotiation Team and Tactical Unit remain on scene in an effort to make contact with the subject and come to a peaceful resolution," police officials said in an email.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

No additional details were provided.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us