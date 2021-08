The San Francisco Police Department broke up an early morning sideshow.

According to police, the incident happened at 6th and Harrison just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

Video taken from the Citizen app showed a large crowd gathering at the sideshow.

As soon as officers arrived, the cars took off.

No arrests were made.

Sideshows continue to be an issue for many cities across the Bay Area.