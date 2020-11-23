Fremont

Police Chase, Crash Shuts Down Mission Boulevard in Fremont

By NBC Bay Area staff

A police chase in Fremont early Monday ended with a vehicle crashing into a structure on Mission Boulevard and causing a gas leak, according to Fremont police.

The crash shut down Mission Boulevard at Mayhews Road, in the NIles area of Fremont, where at least one person was in custody, police said. The pursuit began when police responded to a reported home invasion in the 44000 block of Ibero Way.

A second person in the connected vehicle was still at large, police said.

Local

MLS playoffs 2 hours ago

Earthquakes Eliminated From Playoffs in Shootout Loss to Sporting KC

coronavirus 10 hours ago

Newsom, Family Quarantine After Exposure to CHP Officer Positive for COVID-19

Mission Boulevard was expected to be closed for a couple of hours as the scene was investigated, police said.

No injuries were reported at either scene, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Fremontcrashpolice chase
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us