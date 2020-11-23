Police Chase, Crash Shuts Down Mission Boulevard in Fremont

A police chase in Fremont early Monday ended with a vehicle crashing into a structure on Mission Boulevard and causing a gas leak, according to Fremont police.

The crash shut down Mission Boulevard at Mayhews Road, in the NIles area of Fremont, where at least one person was in custody, police said. The pursuit began when police responded to a reported home invasion in the 44000 block of Ibero Way.

A second person in the connected vehicle was still at large, police said.

Mission Boulevard was expected to be closed for a couple of hours as the scene was investigated, police said.

No injuries were reported at either scene, police said.

No other details were immediately available.