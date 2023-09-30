San Francisco

1 dead, 1 hurt after car fleeing police crashes in San Francisco

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person was killed and another injured while fleeing police when their vehicle crashed in San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley neighborhood, police said Saturday.

The vehicle, which was wanted in connection with an armed robbery and auto burglaries, was spotted about 4:04 p.m. by officers assigned to the Tenderloin Station, police said. The vehicle fled before officers could stop it and they gave chase, police said.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle struck a fixed object at San Bruno Avenue and Mansell Street near the Paul Street off-ramp of U.S. Highway 101, police said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

San Francisco 24 hours ago

Man charged with felonies in SF's West Portal candy shop assaults

San Francisco Sep 29

Worker who died in San Francisco trench collapse identified

Officers removed the occupants from the vehicle. One person was declared dead and the other was taken to a local hospital. The collision is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol, police said.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department by calling (415) 575-4444 or texting to TIP411 and beginning the message with SFPD.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us