1 dead, 1 hurt after car fleeing police crashes in San Francisco

One person was killed and another injured while fleeing police when their vehicle crashed in San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley neighborhood, police said Saturday.

The vehicle, which was wanted in connection with an armed robbery and auto burglaries, was spotted about 4:04 p.m. by officers assigned to the Tenderloin Station, police said. The vehicle fled before officers could stop it and they gave chase, police said.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle struck a fixed object at San Bruno Avenue and Mansell Street near the Paul Street off-ramp of U.S. Highway 101, police said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Officers removed the occupants from the vehicle. One person was declared dead and the other was taken to a local hospital. The collision is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol, police said.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department by calling (415) 575-4444 or texting to TIP411 and beginning the message with SFPD.