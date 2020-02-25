San Francisco

Police Chase Out of Vallejo Ends With Crash in SF, Driver Arrested

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

A police chase out of Vallejo early Tuesday morning ended with a crash in San Francisco and the driver taken into custody, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The pursuit began with Vallejo officers trying to stop a vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting. CHP officers took over the chase on Interstate 80 in Oakland, where the suspect vehicle exited onto city streets before getting beck on the freeway going across the Bay Bridge, the CHP said.

The suspect exited at Fifth Street in San Francisco and turned onto Folsom Street, crashing at Third and Folsom, the CHP said.

Vallejo police arrested the driver on several felony warrants, the CHP said.

No injuries were reported.

No further details were immediately available.

