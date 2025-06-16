San Francisco

Police chase in San Francisco ends in crash

The investigation into the crash near Sutter Street and Trinity Place is still ongoing, with two suspects now in custody

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two suspects were nabbed early Monday morning in San Francisco after a police chase of an alleged stolen vehicle ended in a crash, authorities said.

Based on preliminary investigation, officers were patrolling near Sixth and Harrison streets at 1:57 a.m. when they spotted a reported stolen vehicle. When officers tried to pull it over, the driver failed to yield, prompting a chase, the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement.

The chase ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into a parked, unoccupied car near Sutter Street and Trinity Place. Officers arrested the two adults inside the vehicle, police said.

Both suspects were taken to a hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

There were no other details about the suspects immediately released.

