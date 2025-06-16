Police chase in San Francisco ends in crash

Two suspects were nabbed early Monday morning in San Francisco after a police chase of an alleged stolen vehicle ended in a crash, authorities said.
Based on preliminary investigation, officers were patrolling near Sixth and Harrison streets at 1:57 a.m. when they spotted a reported stolen vehicle. When officers tried to pull it over, the driver failed to yield, prompting a chase, the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement.
The chase ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into a parked, unoccupied car near Sutter Street and Trinity Place. Officers arrested the two adults inside the vehicle, police said.
Both suspects were taken to a hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
No other injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.
There were no other details about the suspects immediately released.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.