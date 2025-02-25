Police continue to search for suspect after Hillsborough officer shot

Hillsborough police are following new leads as they search for the gunman who shot an officer in an ambush style attack Saturday.

The incident happened at the parking lot of Hillsborough Police Department building Saturday. Police said the veteran officer was shot in his bulletproof vest, which likely saved his life.

The gunman ran off prompting neighbors to shelter in place for hours as police went house to house, looking for the suspect.

On Monday, police said that they interviewed a person in South San Francisco and are following new leads. They added they did not detain the man they interviewed.

Police believe the gunman targeted the department and not the individual officer.

“The suspect is not known to the department,” said Capt. Meme Colla with Hillsborough Police Department.

The officer who was shot has worked at Hillsborough police for eight years and is recovering at home.

People in the community spoke to NBC Bay Area on Monday and said they are rattled by the attack.

“It was scary. I never thought it would happen here,” said Jackie Bautista of Hillsborough. “This is a real quiet neighborhood. I walk through here frequently and now, I’m nervous about walking here today.”

Police say there is no longer a threat to public safety but added that they do need the public’s help. They are asking for dash cam video from drivers who were on El Camino Real Between Bellevue and Oak Grove avenues last Saturday afternoon between 3:30 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.

The Hillsborough Town Hall as closed on Monday as police continued to investigate the shooting of one of their own.