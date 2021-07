Police activity Friday morning locked down a residential neighborhood in Gilroy, according to a police.

Witness images show officers and tactical teams converging on a home at Madison Court and Murray Avenue.

Units from Gilroy and Morgan Hill responded to the scene, but it wasn't immediately clear what the response was for.

A Gilroy Police Department advisory said there was no immediate danger to the public, but it added the public should avoid the area.