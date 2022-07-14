Police Investigate Deadly Crash in Antioch

Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Antioch Thursday morning.

The crash happened at about 10:30 a.m. in the area of Contra Loma and James Donlon Boulevard.

NBC Bay Area’s SkyRanger flew over the area and captured an image of both cars, one of which is charred by fire, which was difficult to see.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

First responders pulled one driver from a car, and the other driver appeared to have been thrown to the pavement.

Police closed the road for hours while they investigated.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

In April, street racing near the same spot was blamed for another deadly crash.

A tree in the median nearly split the car in half, killing the young driver.

Residents told NBC Bay Area that they complained the street was turning into a speedway.