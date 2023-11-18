San Ramon police investigate after delivery truck driver apparently kidnapped, released

Police are investigating after an Amazon truck driver was apparently kidnapped near a bank in San Ramon Saturday and was then released at another bank in Dublin.

San Ramon Police Lieutenant Michael Pistello said it started when a man rear-ended the delivery truck in San Ramon. It’s unclear exactly where that happened, but the truck was then left by a bank near Crow Canyon Road and Crow Canyon Place.

After that, the driver got into the suspect’s car for currently unknown reasons.

Exactly when the apparent kidnapping happened is still unclear, but Pistello said someone reported it at around 4 p.m.

The driver was later released near a Bank of America in Dublin.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.