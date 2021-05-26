San Jose

Shooting With Multiple Fatalities Near Downtown San Jose; Suspect Dead

By NBC Bay Area staff

Police and sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting involving multiple fatalities in San Jose Wednesday morning at a Valley Transportation Authority yard north of downtown.

The incident involves multiple fatalities and multiple casualties, Santa Clara County sheriff's officials said, but they did not yet confirm how many. The shooter also died, officials said.

Locator map of where the shooting took place in San Jose.

At about 6:35 a.m., police received multiple 911 calls about gunfire at the VTA yard, and units responded to the scene at Younger Avenue and San Pedro Street. Dozens of San Jose police and Santa Clara County sheriff's vehicles responded to the scene.

Sheriff's officials confirmed at about 8:10 a.m. the shooter was dead, but the cause of death was not immediately clear.

The county building at 70 W. Hedding St. in San Jose is serving as a reunification center for employees and families who may be looking for each other, sheriff's officials said. Grief counselors are on site.

No further details were immediately available.

San Joseshooting
