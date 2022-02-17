Police, Family Search for LA Woman Who Went Missing Out of El Cerrito

El Cerrito police are asking for the public's help finding a missing Los Angeles woman who was visiting family in the city.

Kemani McAlpin, 29, was reported missing on Feb. 14, police said. She was last seen in the 500 block of Kearney Street in El Cerrito.

Family and friends have tried to contact McAlpin with no success.

McAlpin is a 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black face mask, beige sweatshirt, black pants and high-top Nike sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information on McAlpin should contact their local police department or Detective John Whitney at El Cerrito Police Department at 510-215-4420.