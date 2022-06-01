Petaluma

Police, FBI Investigate Threat to High School in Petaluma

By Bay City News

Getty Images

Police in Petaluma said Wednesday that they are working with the FBI to investigate a threat of violence at a local high school next week, when the school's last day of classes and graduation ceremonies are planned.

Information about a threat to Casa Grande High School on June 10 was received Wednesday, police said, but details about the threat were not released.

June 10 is scheduled as the last day classes for the 2021-22 school year and the date for commencement ceremonies for the class of 2022 at the school, located at 333 Casa Grande Drive.

Petaluma City Schools Superintendent Matthew Harris said in a letter to parents on Wednesday that the district takes all threats seriously and would keep families updated.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"It pains me to think that anyone in our community would make a threat like this," Harris said in the letter posted on ParentSquare. "Any threat of violence weighs heavily on our community, and I know that our current national climate makes this news harder to carry than ever."

Police said they are working with both the FBI and school officials to determine the credibility of the threat and to identify potential suspects.

Anyone with information about the threat is asked to contact Detective D. Boyd at (707) 778-4334.

Local

Berkeley 3 mins ago

Teen Tried to Recruit Others for Mass Shooting, Bombing Plot at Berkeley High School: Police

fire 3 hours ago

Crews Battle Structure Fire in Mill Valley

You can read Harris' letter to parents here.

This article tagged under:

PetalumaSchool threatsschool threatCasa Grande High School
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us