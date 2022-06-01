Police, FBI Investigate Threat to High School in Petaluma

Police in Petaluma said Wednesday that they are working with the FBI to investigate a threat of violence at a local high school next week, when the school's last day of classes and graduation ceremonies are planned.

Information about a threat to Casa Grande High School on June 10 was received Wednesday, police said, but details about the threat were not released.

June 10 is scheduled as the last day classes for the 2021-22 school year and the date for commencement ceremonies for the class of 2022 at the school, located at 333 Casa Grande Drive.

Petaluma City Schools Superintendent Matthew Harris said in a letter to parents on Wednesday that the district takes all threats seriously and would keep families updated.

"It pains me to think that anyone in our community would make a threat like this," Harris said in the letter posted on ParentSquare. "Any threat of violence weighs heavily on our community, and I know that our current national climate makes this news harder to carry than ever."

Police said they are working with both the FBI and school officials to determine the credibility of the threat and to identify potential suspects.

Anyone with information about the threat is asked to contact Detective D. Boyd at (707) 778-4334.

You can read Harris' letter to parents here.