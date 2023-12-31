Hayward

Police find man dead on Hayward roadway

By NBC Bay Area staff

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound lying dead on a Hayward road early Sunday morning, according to police. 

The Hayward Police Department said someone reported the man on the ground near the intersection of Skywest Drive and Sueirro Street at around 12:47 a.m. 

In a press release, the department said it had identified the man but was withholding that information for the time being. There is no one in custody in relation to the death. 

Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to reach out to Detective Niedenthal at 510-293-7176.

