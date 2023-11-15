Oakland

Police identify body found in Oakland's Lake Merritt

By Bay City News

The Oakland Police Department has released the identity and photo of a man found stuffed into a suitcase in Lake Merritt on Halloween in hopes of solving the case. 

Gabriel Gomez Raymundo, 23, was found floating in a suitcase near the 1900 block of Lakeshore Avenue. 

Police are looking for information anyone may have about Raymundo, such as where he lived, worked, or any of his associates. Tips helpful to the case are also welcome. 

Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. 

Officers were first called to the area around 11 a.m. on Oct. 31 on a report of a body. Raymundo was located with unknown injuries, Oakland Police said. 

Anyone with information helpful to this case is encouraged to contact the homicide department at 510-238-3821 or the tip line at 510-238-7950.

