Police in Belmont Search for Woman, 3-Year-Old Son Missing Since Friday Morning

Belmont police and family members were searching for a woman and her 3-year-old son who went missing Friday morning.

Ana Duarte, 36 and her son, Ian Duarte, left their San Mateo home at about 11 a.m. Friday to visit family in the 900 block of E Street in Belmont, police said.

Duarte's vehicle was found parked on E Street, but the she and her son have not been seen since, police said.

Family members said Duarte may have left Belmont with her ex-boyfriend Isaias Alejo-Hernandez, 37, of Redwood City before they visited family, police said. Alejo-Hernandez is associated with a white 2007 Nissan Versa, California license no. 7SKH152.

Anyone with information who sees or knows the whereabouts of Duarte and her son should call the Belmont Police Department at 650-595-7400.