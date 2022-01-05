Police Standoff Ends With Armed Man in Custody in South San Jose

San Jose police early Wednesday morning were in an apparent standoff with an armed man acting erratically at a shopping center near Branham High School.

Sometime in the 1 a.m. hour, officers responded to the Meridian Park Plaza shopping center at Branham Lane and Meridian Avenue, where a man was reportedly armed with an ax and a knife, according to witnesses.

Video from the scene shows a man standing in front of a Beast Fitness store, waving an ax and a large knife. The man later reportedly broke the storefront window and barricaded himself inside.

Police were negotiating with the man, telling him to drop his weapons, but he did not immediately comply and began throwing objects at first responding officers, witnesses said. Officers at one point fired pepper balls at the man.

The shopping center at 4650 Meridian Ave. is just across the street from Branham High.