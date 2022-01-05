San Jose

Police Standoff Ends With Armed Man in Custody in South San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

San Jose police early Wednesday morning were in an apparent standoff with an armed man acting erratically at a shopping center near Branham High School.

Sometime in the 1 a.m. hour, officers responded to the Meridian Park Plaza shopping center at Branham Lane and Meridian Avenue, where a man was reportedly armed with an ax and a knife, according to witnesses.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Video from the scene shows a man standing in front of a Beast Fitness store, waving an ax and a large knife. The man later reportedly broke the storefront window and barricaded himself inside.

Police were negotiating with the man, telling him to drop his weapons, but he did not immediately comply and began throwing objects at first responding officers, witnesses said. Officers at one point fired pepper balls at the man.

Local

omicron 6 hours ago

Schools Scramble to Find Enough Teachers to Staff Classrooms Amid Omicron Spread

Oakland 10 hours ago

Alameda County Sheriff's Office Employee Killed in Oakland Freeway Shooting

The shopping center at 4650 Meridian Ave. is just across the street from Branham High.

This article tagged under:

San Josepolice standoffarmed man
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Olympics Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us