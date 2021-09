Police in Vallejo are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Thursday night.

Officers with the Vallejo Police Department responded Thursday at 10:42 p.m. to the 400 block of Corcoran Avenue, near Griffin Academy.

Responding officers and fire personnel located a man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

Police said there is an active investigation into the shooting.

No additional information was immediately available.