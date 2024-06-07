Police investigate after church vandalized in Brentwood

Police are investigating after a Brentwood church was vandalized with graffiti, making politically charged claims about where the church invests its money.

The incident happened Wednesday night at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints near the area of Highland Way and Sand Creek Road.

According to police, the suspects spray-painted unfounded claims of the LDS church investing in genocide.

Cleaners were brought in to remove graffiti from the building on Thursday.

“It’s just sad to see action being taken to churches that are just there to worship,” said Brentwood resident Derek Rossi, who is also a remember of the Church.

Rossi added that fellow members are disappointed over the church being defaced. The suspects never got inside but did manage to break two windows.

Rossi said he is glad church officials took action after members like himself reached out to the bishop to get the graffiti removed, before members attend sacrament meeting this weekend.

NBC Bay Area reached out to the bishop for a comment on Friday but did not hear back.

As police continue their investigation, Rossi hopes any issues with the church can be handled with a discussion instead of vandalism.

“If you have an issue or take it up with church leadership. We can have a discussion and we can talk through whatever concerns that you would have, let's talk about it in person and we can see how can we address it,” he said.