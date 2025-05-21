Fremont

Police investigate crash in Fremont

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fremont police on Wednesday asked the public to avoid northbound Fremont Boulevard between Tamayo Street and Decoto Road due to a traffic crash investigation.

Police said at about 9:30 a.m. that the investigation would cause traffic backups and detours in the area for several hours.

Southbound Fremont Boulevard was still open, police said.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

