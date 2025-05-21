Police investigate crash in Fremont

Fremont police on Wednesday asked the public to avoid northbound Fremont Boulevard between Tamayo Street and Decoto Road due to a traffic crash investigation.
Police said at about 9:30 a.m. that the investigation would cause traffic backups and detours in the area for several hours.
Southbound Fremont Boulevard was still open, police said.
Further information wasn't immediately available.
