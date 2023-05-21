Man Dead Following 2-Car Collision in San Jose: Police

A man was killed following a two-car collision in San Jose Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened just after 1:30 p.m. in the area of Fruitdale and Leigh avenues. SJPD said one vehicle was overturned.

Video from a San Jose resident showed the chaotic scene after a Prius and a white vehicle crashed. In the video, the smoke can be seen as one of the cars started to burn.

Nearby residents told NBC Bay Area they ran to the cars with crowbars and broke some windows to try to help the people inside.

The Santa Clara County Coroner's Office identified the deceased victim as Jefferson Smith Martinez Ropero, 26.

A good friend of Smith told NBC Bay Area Sunday the victim was a member of the LGBTQ community and was originally from Colombia. The friend added that Smith just moved to the U.S. three months ago.

The friend said that a woman and her young son were riding in the car with Smith at the time of the crash.

San Jose firefighters said that three other people, two men and a woman, were taken to a nearby hospital.

VTA said that due to the collision, bus line 25 was experiencing 10-minute delays.

There were multiple street closures and police were asking the public to use alternate routes.

Emergency crews are on scene of a 2-vehicle collision at Leigh Av and Fruitdale Av. Roads leading to the area are closed. ⁦@SJPD_PIO⁩ pic.twitter.com/yq9NJ2hm8Q — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) May 21, 2023

2/ This event has been updated to fatal collision. One patient has been pronounced deceased on scene.



Other patients are still being treated. We will update on their condition as soon as we can.



Please continue to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/hQG32tONiV — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) May 21, 2023

This story is developing. Check back for updates.