Fremont

Police Investigate Deadly Shooting in Fremont

The police spokesperson said that there is no threat to the community.

Getty Images

Fremont police detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Friday evening near one of the city's busiest intersections.

The homicide investigation, announced Saturday afternoon, involves a shooting which occurred at about 10 p.m. near the intersection of Fremont Boulevard and Mowry Avenue. Two vehicles were involved, according to a police spokesperson.

When officers arrived at the scene Friday night, they located a vehicle with a deceased adult male in the driver's seat.

At this time, police believe the man was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The police spokesperson also said that there is no threat to the community.

There are no further details about the incident.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Fremontcrimeshooting
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us