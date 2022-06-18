Police Investigate Deadly Shooting in Fremont

Fremont police detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Friday evening near one of the city's busiest intersections.

The homicide investigation, announced Saturday afternoon, involves a shooting which occurred at about 10 p.m. near the intersection of Fremont Boulevard and Mowry Avenue. Two vehicles were involved, according to a police spokesperson.

When officers arrived at the scene Friday night, they located a vehicle with a deceased adult male in the driver's seat.

At this time, police believe the man was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The police spokesperson also said that there is no threat to the community.

There are no further details about the incident.