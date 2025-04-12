Police investigate deadly shooting in Oakland

The Oakland Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Friday afternoon in East Oakland, officers announced.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire around 12:45 p.m. on April 11 in the 8100 block of Fontaine Street, police said.

When officers arrived, they found an adult victim inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers reportedly attempted life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Homicide investigators responded to the scene and are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting, according to the OPD.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, police noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950. Videos or photos that may assist the investigation can be sent to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.