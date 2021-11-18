Police Investigate Double-Fatal Shooting in Downtown Oakland

A man and a woman were shot and killed early Thursday morning in downtown Oakland, according to the police department.

At 12:10 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of 17th Street on a report of a shooting, police said. Upon arrival, the officers a man and a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

OPD homicide investigators were called to the scene, but police had no suspect information.

Identification of the victims was being withheld, pending family notification, police said.

The two homicides marked the 121st and 122nd in Oakland this year.

Anyone who has information about the shooting should contact the Oakland Police Homicide Section at 510-238-3821.