Police investigate drive-by shooting in Gilroy

By NBC Bay Area staff

Police are asking for the public's help as they investigate a drive-by shooting in Gilroy.

The incident happened between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday in the area of Westwood Drive and Welburn Avenue.

According to Gilroy police, no injuries were reported but several bullet holes were found in a residence on the 1100 block of Welburn Avenue.

So far, police haven't identified any suspects or a motive. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information or video surveillance are asked to contact Gilroy police.

