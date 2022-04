Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Antioch Sunday.

The incident happened on James Donlon Boulevard, near Mira Vista Hills Park.

Video from the scene showed a tree in the center median of the road nearly split the car in half.

Officers say when they arrived to the scene, they found a driver dead inside the car.

According to police, the area is a commonplace for accidents.

Officers are still working on identifying the driver, but said they believe it’s a man in his mid-20s.