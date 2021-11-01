Police Investigate Fatal Shooting in South San Jose

The victim of a shooting Sunday afternoon in South San Jose died from the injury later that evening in a local hospital.

Officers responded to a 3:36 p.m. report of a shooting in the 5200 block of Great Oaks Parkway in the city's Edenvale neighborhood, where they found one victim with a life threatening injury, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The shooting victim died hours later at a local hospital, police said on social media.

It was the city's 29th homicide this year.

No further details were immediately available.