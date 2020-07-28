Police Investigate Fatal Shooting of Santa Cruz Man

A homicide investigation has been launched in the death of a 28-year-old Santa Cruz man who died from gunshot wounds Tuesday, police said.

Santa Cruz officers were called to Mission Street, north of Swift Street, at 1:15 p.m., where they found the wounded man in the front passenger seat of a vehicle.

Medics tended to the man and took him to Dominican Hospital, where he later died.

The area where the man was found was closed to traffic during the police investigation, which determined the shooting actually occurred at the intersection of Mission Street and Fair Avenue.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Santa Cruz Police Department Investigations Unit at (831) 420-5820.

