Police Investigate Home Invasion in Foster City

Police are investigating a home invasion that happened Friday morning in Foster City.

According to police, the incident happened just before 11 a.m. Friday at a home on Castor Street.

Police said a woman and her two children were inside when the robbers forced the family into a bedroom at gunpoint and demanded money and jewelry.

Authorities said the robbers stole the homeowner's cell phone and drove off in her Mercedes.

No one was hurt.

It’s unclear why the robbers targeted this house.

Police said they working with nearby agencies to see if the case is connected to other home invasions on the Peninsula in recent months.