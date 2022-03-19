Oakland

Police Investigate Homicide at Oakland Sideshow

By NBC Bay Area staff

The Oakland Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened at a large sideshow early Saturday morning.

Oakland police said they responded to reports of a person down on a roadway just before 3 a.m. in the area of 42nd Avenue and Interstate 880.

Officials said that due to a reported sideshow activity with 500 to 600 vehicles blocking the roadways, as well as active gunfire, they had to assemble enough officers and resources to safely enter the area.

Once officers arrived, they found a man who had massive trauma to his body, officials said.

According to Oakland police, the victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where it was discovered he was also suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are also investigating two additional unrelated shootings that took place at the sideshow. Officials said that the two male victims from those incidents were self-transported to an area hospital and have non-life-threatening injuries.

Oakland police said that their homicide investigators will take over the investigation due to the circumstances surrounding the victim's death.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oakland police's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.

