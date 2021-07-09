Police Investigate Homicide During Familial Dispute, Officers Shoot Suspect

Pinole police shot an Oakland man Thursday who remains in critical but stable condition and is suspected of fatally shooting a family member.

Officers with the Pinole Police Department responded Thursday around 1:10 p.m. to a residence on the 1100 block of Encina Avenue after receiving reports of a dispute between family members.

The officers learned the suspect had shot another man and attempted to flee the scene on foot.

Details of body camera footage as detailed by the police department showed that the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Jeramy Dorsey, shot once at officers who subsequently pursued him on foot and ordered him to drop the gun in his possession.

The officers eventually shot back at Dorsey and struck him before recovering the handgun he used. Dorsey was treated for gunshot injuries at the scene before being transported to a local hospital for further treatment, according to police.

The family member who Dorsey allegedly shot was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Pinole police.

As required by Contra Costa County's officer-involved shooting protocol, the Pinole Police Department, Contra Costa Sheriff's office and the Contra Costa

District Attorney's Office are jointly investigating the officers' shooting of Dorsey.