Police Investigate Woman's Death as Homicide in SF's North Beach: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

Police in San Francisco were investigating a homicide Friday in 1800 block of Powell Street in the city's North Beach neighborhood, according to an SFPD commander.

At about 11 a.m., officers responded to the scene of a domestic incident and made entry into an apartment building, where they found a woman unconscious and not breathing, police said.

Despite officers' efforts to revive the victim, she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers detained one person at the scene and said there is no threat to the public.

No other information about the case was immediately provided.

