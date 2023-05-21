1 Dead Following Collision in San Jose: Police

One person has died following a crash in the area of Fruitdale and Leigh avenues in San Jose Sunday afternoon, police say.

The incident happened just after 1:30 p.m. in the area of Fruitdale and Leigh avenues. SJPD said one vehicle was overturned.

Emergency crews are on scene of a 2-vehicle collision at Leigh Av and Fruitdale Av. Roads leading to the area are closed. ⁦@SJPD_PIO⁩ pic.twitter.com/yq9NJ2hm8Q — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) May 21, 2023

Police said that one person was pronounced dead on scene and other victims were being treated.

There are multiple street closures are in place and police are asking the public to use alternate routes.

2/ This event has been updated to fatal collision. One patient has been pronounced deceased on scene.



Other patients are still being treated. We will update on their condition as soon as we can.



Please continue to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/hQG32tONiV — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) May 21, 2023

This story is developing. Check back for updates.