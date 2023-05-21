1 Dead Following Collision in San Jose: Police

One person has died following a crash in the area of Fruitdale and Leigh avenues in San Jose Sunday afternoon, police say.
The incident happened just after 1:30 p.m. in the area of Fruitdale and Leigh avenues. SJPD said one vehicle was overturned.
Police said that one person was pronounced dead on scene and other victims were being treated.
There are multiple street closures are in place and police are asking the public to use alternate routes.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.