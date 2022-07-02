Police Investigate 2 Shootings in Oakland

Oakland Police are investigating shootings that occurred on Friday, one of which resulted in a homicide.

The first shooting occurred at approximately 10:09 p.m. in the 2400 block of Foothill Boulevard, police said. When officers arrived, they discovered two adult males with apparent gunshot wounds. One victim is currently in critical condition and the other is now stabilized.

The second shooting occurred at approximately 11:45 p.m. near the intersection of 30th Avenue and International Boulevard. Officers responded to the area after hearing gunshots, police said.

Upon arrival, police discovered an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound. OPD officers attempted life-saving measures, but the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene and was pronounced dead by medical professionals. The man's name is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

Anyone with information about either incident is urged to contact the Oakland Police Felony Unit at (510) 238-3426 or the homicide section at (510) 238-3821.