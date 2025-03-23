Police investigate racist vandalism at San Leandro school

The San Leandro Police Department is investigating racist vandalism discovered on Mar. 21, at Washington Elementary School and nearby areas, police said.

Officers responded quickly after receiving reports of racist graffiti on public property.

Authorities emphasized that this act of hate undermines the values of inclusivity and respect in the San Leandro community.

"We are deeply saddened and disturbed by this act of racial hatred," said Police Chief Angela Averiett.

Mayor Juan Gonzalez also condemned the incident, stating, "These acts of vandalism target the cultural diversity that San Leandro holds dear. I have faith in our Police Department to investigate this crime thoroughly."

Police ask anyone with information to contact Lieutenant Enguang Teng at (510) 577-0655 or use the anonymous tip line at (510) 577-3278. Tips can also be sent via text to 888777.