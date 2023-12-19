Police investigate after San Francisco motorcycle collision

Mission and 24th streets in San Francisco are closed Tuesday as police investigate a collision involving a motorcycle, according to firefighters.

The San Francisco Fire Department did not say when the crash happened, but did share the update on social media at 3:32 p.m.

People are advised to find alternative routes, though SFFD said the BART station at 24th Street is not impacted. Further information was not immediately available.

