San Francisco

Police investigate after San Francisco motorcycle collision

By NBC Bay Area staff

File image of a San Francisco police car.
NBC Bay Area

Mission and 24th streets in San Francisco are closed Tuesday as police investigate a collision involving a motorcycle, according to firefighters. 

The San Francisco Fire Department did not say when the crash happened, but did share the update on social media at 3:32 p.m.

Pleasanton 4 hours ago

3rd person dies following crash on I-680 in Pleasanton

bay area weather 17 hours ago

First responders called out to car crashes across the Bay Area amid heavy downpour

People are advised to find alternative routes, though SFFD said the BART station at 24th Street is not impacted. Further information was not immediately available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us