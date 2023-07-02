San Francisco

Police investigate separate San Francisco shootings overnight

Anyone with information is asked to call the police tip line at (415) 575-444

By Bay City News and NBC Bay Area staff

One person was killed and another was injured in separate San Francisco shootings late Saturday night, according to police. 

The first shooting happened in Chinatown at around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Grant Avenue and Pacific Street, leaving a 33-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries, Sgt. Kathryn Winters said.

First responders treated him on-site and then took him to a local hospital, she added. 

The second, deadly shooting happened in the city’s Bayview District, according to Winters. 

She said officers arrived at Third Street and Kirkwood Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. and found a man who had been shot. Despite efforts of officers and paramedics, he died before they could take him to the hospital.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-444 or to text TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

