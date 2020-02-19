Police Investigate Seriously Injured Woman in Hayward

Hayward police Wednesday morning responded to a report of a seriously injured woman near a fast-food restaurant, but they were unsure how she was hurt, according to the police department.

At about 6:20 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of West Winton Avenue on a report of a woman who was seriously injured in the parking lot of a Jack-in-the-Box, police said. Paramedics also responded to the scene, and the woman was transported to a local hospital.

A silver BMW with open doors could be seen along with personal property scattered on the ground outside the car.

No further details were immediately available.

Police were investigating how the woman was injured. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call Hayward PD at 510-293-7176.