Hayward

Police Investigate Seriously Injured Woman in Hayward

A victim's car sits in a Jack-in-the-Box parking lot

Hayward police Wednesday morning responded to a report of a seriously injured woman near a fast-food restaurant, but they were unsure how she was hurt, according to the police department.

At about 6:20 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of West Winton Avenue on a report of a woman who was seriously injured in the parking lot of a Jack-in-the-Box, police said. Paramedics also responded to the scene, and the woman was transported to a local hospital.

A silver BMW with open doors could be seen along with personal property scattered on the ground outside the car.

Local

Sunnyvale 1 hour ago

Sunnyvale Man Found Dead at Oregon Ski Resort

Giants 2 hours ago

Hunter Pence Thrilled to Be Back With Giants After Year Away

No further details were immediately available.

Police were investigating how the woman was injured. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call Hayward PD at 510-293-7176.

This article tagged under:

HaywardHayward policeinjured woman
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us