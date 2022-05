Authorities are investigating a shooting at happened at the Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord Saturday night.

Police told NBC Bay Area that officers were on the scene and no one was hurt.

Officers are on scene at Sun Valley Mall in response to a shooting in the parking lot along Contra Costa Blvd. No reported injuries and very limited suspect or victim information at this time. — Concord Police Dept. (@ConcordPD_CA) May 8, 2022

No other details have been released at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.