Police Investigate Shooting in Berkeley

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Berkeley Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at around 3 p.m. near The Sylvia Mendez Elementary School on Oregon Street.

Police said that they are looking for a shooter in a silver car. They believe the driver opened fire on someone who happened to be on their phone with police at the time.

Officers shut down Oregon Street, Fulton Street and Shattuck Avenue for a few hours to investigate.

The elementary school had early dismissal Wednesday, so there were no children in the school at the time of the incident.

No one was hurt in the shooting.