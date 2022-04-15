Police Investigate Shooting in Petaluma

Police in Petaluma are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday night.

On Thursday at 8:16 p.m., officers with the Petaluma Police Department responded to the 200 block of North Water Street on a report of a fight with gun shots fired.

Responding officers located blood evidence at the scene that indicated at least one person had been injured during the incident.

Witnesses told police a group of four or more people were involved in a fight, and at least one gunshot was heard.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

At 8:43 p.m., two victims arrived at an area hospital. One of the victims was suffering from a gunshot wound, and the other was suffering from a head injury.

Police said the injuries were determined not to be life threatening.

As of Friday morning, no suspects in the incident had been identified, and police were still investigating the motive for the fight.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Petaluma Police Department at (707) 778-4532.