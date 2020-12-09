Police Investigate Fatal Shooting in South San Jose

Police in South San Jose were investigating an early morning fatal shooting Wednesday with one male victim, according to the police department.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 1 a.m. in the 4200 block of Senter Road, near Coyote Road, police said.

Police had no information about a shooter or motive.

Streets in the area were closed off for hours as the scene was investigated. The homicide was San Jose's 43rd of the year, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Sgt. Bagon or Detective Sgt. Miri of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide unit at 408-277-5283. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 408-947-7867.